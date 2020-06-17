Gardaí have seized 22 dogs from three addresses in Cork

Gardaí have seized a number of dogs during a search operation at separate locations in Cork on Wednesday.

The searches at Gurranabraher and Knocknaheeny were conducted by the Cork City crime unit with assistance from the district detective unit at three addresses. A total of 22 dogs were seized, some for animal welfare concerns.

All of the dogs are currently in the care of the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

A spokesman said pets should be microchipped so they can be easily identified if found, and encouraged owners to place contact details on the animal’s collar.

Additional crime prevention measures should be considered in the home, such as CCTV, where a high-value breed of animal is housed.