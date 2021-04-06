Gardaí forced to self-isolate after man with Covid-19 went shoplifting

Three gardaí involved in the detention of a man who went shoplifting while knowingly infected with Covid-19 have now been forced to go into isolation.

It is understood one of these gardaí has since tested positive for the virus.

Wesley Geraghty (43), with a hostel address at Mary’s Abbey, Dublin 7 pleaded guilty at the weekend to theft and leaving his residence in breach of the Health Act.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and was required to isolate at home. However, the next day he was caught trying to steal €450 worth of cosmetics.

He told gardaí he was Covid positive and was told to return to his hostel. Later that day he was again caught trying to steal €320 worth of cosmetics from Boots.

Geraghty, a former chef, was brought to Tallaght District Court on Sunday by gardaí in full personal protective equipment where he pleaded guilty and received a four-month sentence.

Two gardaí who dealt with Geraghty on the day of his arrest are now self-isolating for 14 days as close contacts of a confirmed case. One of these gardaí tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

A third garda who helped transport and escort the accused the next day must also self-isolate.

It has also emerged another seven gardaí who were exposed to a separate suspected Covid-19 case related to mandatory hotel quarantine will now not have to self-isolate.

The gardaí, who are based in Ballymun, had been advised they would need to self-isolate after a woman in the hotel quarantine system had tested positive for the virus on Monday. However, a second test carried out on Tuesday provided a negative result.

Garda Headquarters declined to comment on the reports on Tuesday.

“As the Department of Health are the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time,” a spokeswoman said.

“An Garda Síochána will not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members of An Garda Síochána or individual Garda stations/sections,” she said.

“There is currently no impact on the services of An Garda Síochána,” the spokeswoman said.