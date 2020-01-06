Gardaí foil cash in transit robbery in north Dublin
Number of men arrested and imitation firearms seized during incident in Clonee
Gardaí have foiled the robbery of a cash-in-transit van in Clonee, north Dublin this afternoon.
Gardaí supported by members of the elite Emergency Response Unit (ERU) have arrested a number of men and seized several imitation firearms.
It is understood all the cash taken in the robbery has been recovered.
A Garda spokesman said it is currently a “live operation” and that more details will be made available later.