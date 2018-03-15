Gardaí foil attempted murder of Hutch family member in Co Wexford

Gardaí believe they have foiled another imminent attempt to murder a member of the Hutch family.

The latest incident, in the early hours of this morning, follows a suspected murder attempt on a Hutch family in Dublin last weekend.

Two men were arrested at 1am on Thursday ahead of what gardaí believe would have been an attack linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Two guns with ammunition and three vehicles were also seized by gardaí in Co Wexford.

The arrests came after gardaí moved in on a number of cars, carrying at least two men, in a field in the Millands area of Gorey.

One man from Dublin’s north inner city was arrested in a VW Golf. A Glock semi-automatic pistol and a Webley revolver were found at the scene in the footwell of a car. Ammunition for the firearms was also seized.

A second man was pursued across fields and was eventually found hiding in another car nearby.

Both men are being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The men are originally from Dublin’s north inner city Sheriff St and Docklands areas.

However, while that area is where the Hutch family and their associates are based, the arrested men are aligned to the Kinahan gang.

This morning’s Garda operation involved detectives from Enniscorthy assisted by the Armed Support Units from the south eastern region an Special Crime Operations.

Gardaí believe the men were in Gorey to carry out a gun attack on a member of the Hutch family who lives in the area.

An effort was made to target the same man two years ago when he was on a family holiday in Majorca.

However, his attackers shot dead another man - Dublin council worker Trevor O’Neill - in a case of mistaken identity.

The gunman, who has never been caught, mistook Mr O’Neill for the Hutch family member he intended to target. Mr O’Neill, who was fatally wounded, had no involvement whatever in the Kinahan-Hutch feud or in any form of crime.

The men arrested in the early hours of this morning were under surveillance and gardaí believe they were about to carry out their planned attacked when they were arrested.

The guns had been prepared for the attack and at least one of the vehicles had been stolen and fitted with cloned registration plates.

The arrested men are aged 25 and 27 years. The younger man has a long history of violent crime and has over 100 convictions.

The 27-year-old suspect has previously been involved in the Sheriff St feud; a violent dispute between two factions in Dublin’s north inner city. That dispute has dissipated in recent years after a series of fatal shootings.

It broke out when a major criminal gang based in Sheriff St and the surrounding area split into two rival factions.

The man being held after his arrest in Co Wexford this morning was previously arrested for his role in an attempt to carry out a gun murder linked to the Sheriff St feud some years ago.

He has also served a lengthy prison sentence for firearms offences and has spent most of his adult life in jail.

Following the arrests in Co Wexford this morning a number of follow-up searches, including in Dublin, were carried out.

This operation is ongoing.