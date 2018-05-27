Gardaí focus on people who met murder victim Cameron Reilly (18) on Friday

Gardaí investigating the murder of 18-year old Cameron Reilly are to interview anyone who had contact with him while socialising on Friday night.

The young man’s body was found in a field on Saturday morning just outside the town of Dunleer in Co Louth. A post-mortem confirmed he died in “violent circumstances.” It is understood he had extensive injuries to his neck.

Gardaí have opened a murder investigation. Mr Reilly, who was well known in the Dunleer area, was out socialising with friends in the town on Friday night and was seen speaking to various groups of people.

Investigators are now focusing their efforts on tracking down and speaking to anyone who interacted with Mr Reilly in the hope they could have information about his killer.

A man walking his dog came across Mr Reilly’s body at about 8am on Saturday. He was found on agricultural land off the Ardee Road, near an industrial estate.

Gardaí sealed off the scene for forensic examination and began making door-to-door inquiries at near-by housing estates.

The body was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda where a post-mortem was conducted by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Martin.

Investigating gardaí confirmed the man died in violent circumstances and a murder investigation has commenced.

A Garda statement on Saturday morning said: “Gardaí in Dunleer are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man on land off the Ardee Road, Dunleer, Co Louth this morning.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this morning at approximately 8.45am. The man was pronounced dead a short time later,” it added.

An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station and no arrests have been made to date.

Gardaí are also appealing for information, particularly to anyone near Shamrock Hill, Dunleer between 4pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041-9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

On Sunday Mr Reilly’s mother, Tracy Glass, said on social media the familys’ “hearts are broken in a million pieces.

She added: “My beautiful son love u to the moon and back.”