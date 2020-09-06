Gardaí find stun gun disguised as mobile phone during drugs, fireworks search

Gardaí have discovered a stun gun disguised as a mobile phone during drugs searches while fireworks, drugs and airsoft, replica, guns were also found during the same operation.

The searches were carried out in Co Cork on Friday with 490 fireworks discovered when two houses were targeted by teams of gardaí in Mallow.

Six airsoft replica firearms were found and while they have a legitimate recreational use, such as mock war games, it is a crime to possess them in some circumstances.

Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, aided by uniform gardaí and the Southern Region Dog Unit, in one house found the fireworks, an airsoft replica handgun, pepper spray, a stun gun disguised as a mobile phone and a machete.

In the same property small quantities of white powder believed to be cocaine was also discovered as well as cannabis herb and diazepam, a tranquilliser drug. A weighing scale gardaí believe was being used to prepare drugs and €400 in cash, suspected of being the proceeds of crime, was also seized.

In the second property a legally held rifle was seized with ammunition along with five airsoft replica guns. Gardaí said some of those airsoft guns are believed to have a firing capacity above the legally permitted limit, though ballistic testing results were awaited.

During the same search cannabis herb was found along with €1,750 in cash, which was seized as it was believed to be the proceeds of crime.

“No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry,” a statement issued by Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said.

The airsoft guns were undergoing ballistic examination while the drugs found had been sent to Forensic Science Ireland to be analysed.

Airsoft imitation firearms are permitted under law if they have a muzzle, or firing, energy of one less than one joule and, as such, they are not classed as a firearm and do not require a firearms certificate.

However, possession of such replica guns can be a criminal offence under laws that ban the possession of realistic imitation firearms in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

If any replica firearm was possessed in public in breach of those conditions it was regarded as a firearms offence and carried a term of imprisonment of up to five years on conviction.