Gardaí find potential breaches of Covid-19 rules in 24 pubs

Gardaí found potential breaches of the health regulations and/or licensing laws in 24 pubs last week.

Inspections were carried out from July 27th to August 3rd inclusive as part of Operation Navigation.

In the previous week breaches were found in 22 pubs and in the week before that 20 pubs.

The majority of the breaches related to no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Since the commencement of Operation Navigation on July 3rd, gardaí conducting visits to licensed premises have found the vast majority to be acting in compliance with licensing laws and public health regulations, with a total of 105 found to be in breach.

Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases.

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey said: “We are continuing to see high levels of compliance by licensed premises to the public health regulations and this was especially evident across the bank holiday weekend.

“However, there are still a minority of licensed premises that are failing to adhere to the regulations. An Garda Síochána is asking that licensed premises and their customers continue to play their part in reducing the spread of Covid-19 and protect the community.”

The regulations, which set out certain penal provisions, are currently in effect until August 10th. Social distancing and other similar public health guidelines are not penal provisions.

In addition, under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of the Garda in order for its liquor licence to be renewed.