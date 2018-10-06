Gardaí find heroin ‘worth €90,000’ in car

Gardaí have seized heroin with an estimated value of €90,000 and arrested one man.

During an operation in south Tipperary and Kilkenny, gardaí found the drugs after stopping a car on the M9 motorway near Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny, late on Friday night.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was arrested and is being held at Thomastown Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.

The operation was conducted by gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit and members of the Armed Support Unit.