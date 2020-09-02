Gardaí find 21 pubs selling alcohol without food in the past week

Another 21 pubs were found to be selling alcohol without food over the past week, gardaí have said.

Inspections were carried out from August 24th to August 30th inclusive as part of Operation Navigation.

Gardaí said there was “widespread compliance” by licensed premises in relation to the public health regulations.

“To date, the vast majority of licensed premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws,” said a spokesman.

In all of the 21 pubs found to be in breach, gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold. Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

The total number of such incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 185.

Garda deputy commissioner, policing and security, John Twomey said the continued high level of compliance among licensed premises was “very welcome”.

“It is very disappointing that some licensed premises are continuing to put their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19,” he said.

“Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.

“It is vital that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to reduce the number of people getting Covid-19.”

Separately, gardaí recommenced Operation Fanacht, a localised policing operation focused on public compliance with travel restrictions, following the decision by the Government to enforce lockdown measures in Co Kildare.

There were a total of 118 checkpoints conducted in Kildare and surrounding divisions on August 29th and 30th. Of these, 65 were in Kildare, the remaining 53 were conducted in the other surrounding divisions. The restrictions in the county have since been lifted.