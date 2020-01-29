Gardaí extend period of detention of McGinley children’s mother

Gardaí have extended the period of detention of the mother of the three McGinley children found dead in Newcastle, Co Dublin, last week.

Deirdre Morley was arrested on Tuesday evening and taken to Clondalkin Garda station lon Tuesday night where she remained overnight.

Her period of detention, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, has been extended by a Garda superintendent after the initial allowed period of six hours expired.

She can held without charge for up to 24 hours. However, detention of any suspect being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act must be extended by a superintendent for six hours after the first hours expires and by a chief superintendent by 12 hours after the first 12 hours expires.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle just before 8pm on Friday.

Their mother was found by a taxi driver in a disorientated condition near her house shortly before the children’s bodies were discovered. She has been receiving treatment in hospital since.

In a statement on Monday night, gardaí said a woman in her 40s had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“The woman arrested was found at the scene and has been receiving medical attention at Tallaght University Hospital following the incident. She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the Garda statement said.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, earlier released a statement via the Garda saying the children had “beautiful, bright futures” ahead of them and that since their deaths “every breath is a struggle”.

‘Grief and anguish’

“There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle,” he said.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.”

Gardaí believe the children were killed in their home on Friday afternoon while they were in the care of their mother, a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, in Dublin.

Ms Morley has been on stress-related leave from her job for a period and has suffered with depression for some time. She was discovered by a taxi driver on the street in the general area of her home in a disorientated state. She was brought home but collapsed outside the house and the driver called the emergency services.

She was taken by ambulance from her home to Tallaght Hospital last Friday around the same time the emergency services and her husband, Mr McGinley, found the children’s remains in the house.