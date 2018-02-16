Gardaí expected to speak to estranged husband of woman found dead in wardrobe

Gardaí are expected to speak to the estranged husband of a woman who was found dead in a wardrobe at a house in Dublin when he has been discharged from hospital after treatment for serious injuries from a fall.

The body of a woman believed to be Joanne Lee, who was aged 38, was found in a wardrobe at a house on Ranelagh Road by gardaí on Thursday after they called to the property at about 3.45pm.

A postmortem was taking place on Friday to determine how she died and how long she had been dead for.

Gardaí were investigating Ms Lee’s disappearance after she had been reported missing by her family.

Joanne Lee (38) was reported missing on Wednesday.

The woman’s estranged husband was found with injuries at the rear the Ranelagh house and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital. It is understood he sustained his injuries in a fall from an upstairs window.

Speaking at the scene on Friday afternoon, Superintendent Gerry Delmar said that Joanne Ball, also known as Joanne Lee, was reported missing to gardaí in Store Street on Tuesday, February 13th.

An immediate investigation was set up at Mountjoy Garda station.

“As a result of that investigation, gardaí from Mountjoy called to this address at 92 Ranelagh Road yesterday afternoon,” Supt Delmar said.

“Inside, gardaí found a female who was unresponsive. Medical assistance was given to that female; however she was pronounced dead at the scene. We believe that the female is Joanne. However, at this stage she has not been positively identified.”

Supt Delmar said that at the rear of the premises, gardaí found a male with injuries consistent with a fall from a height.

Flowers at the scene at the house on Ranelagh Road. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

“That male is currently in hospital receiving treatment for these injuries. I would like to appeal to anybody that last saw Joanne on the 5th of February at Garristown, Co Meath, to contact us.”

Asked about the man who had been found injured, Supt Delmar said gardaí believed he was Joanne’s estranged husband. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

He said a garda from Mountjoy had helped the man with his injuries at the scene, and “that certainly saved him, I would believe”.

Gardaí were waiting until the man was discharged from hospital to speak to him, Supt Delmar said.

Supt Delmar said Joanne had access to a car, a silver Nissan Micra 08 MH16073, and he asked that anyone who had seen her in that car contact gardaí.

The car was located at the Ranelagh address, but gardaí did not know where it had been between February 5th and the time it was found this week.

Uncle of the deceased John Curry speaking to media at the scene on Thursday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“An incident room has been set up in Donnybrook Garda station. We had the services of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau, and we have pointed a liaison officer to deal with the family.”

Supt Delmar said the last positive sighting of Joanne had been by her family at her parents’ home in Garristown on February 5th, and he appealed for anyone who had seen her since that date to come forward.

He said the State Pathologist was carrying out a postmortem. “When we get the results of that, that will help us with our investigations, but we certainly are treating it as a suspicious death.”

Gardaí did not know how long Joanne had been dead, but it was “probably a matter of days” - and yet to be determined by the postmortem.

The investigation was “fluid”, and gardaí were looking at all aspects of it at this point.

All I can say is why, why, why take a beautiful girl, so young, so pretty, away from us all?

Speaking at the scene on Thursday night, Ms Lee’s uncle John Curry said her family had feared the worst for her when she went missing.

He said his niece had been “a lovely girl, a beautiful girl, never any trouble”.

“I’m just devastated, the whole family is, just taken apart, just torn the soul out of us,” he said. “I just don’t know what came out of this at all, why it happened.”

Mr Curry said Ms Lee had been missing for a couple of days.

“We had a feeling something was up, but we couldn’t put it together and we were searching everywhere.

“All I can say is why, why, why take a beautiful girl, so young, so pretty, away from us all? I’m just devastated.”

The body of Joanne Lee is removed from the house in Ranelagh where she was found dead. Photograph Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí at Mountjoy had issued a public appeal for help finding Ms Lee after she was last seen on Tuesday.

State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy carried out a preliminary examination of the Ranelagh scene on Thursday evening.

Local people expressed shock at the discovery. “I came to pick my child up from nursery and was worried when I saw the Garda cars and tape around the house,” said one woman, who asked not to be named.

“It’s a quiet area round here and the house where it happened is just a couple of doors down from the creche so it’s quite frightening to think something like that would happen so nearby. A lot of the parents and people around here are just in total shock.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact them on (01) 6669200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.