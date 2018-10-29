Gardaí expect to make arrest in Ardee hit-and-run

Gardaí investigating a hit-and-run which hospitalised three people on Sunday morning expect to make an arrest in the near future

The hit-and-run occurred in Ardee, Co Louth, at 1.16am on Sunday when a silver Vauxhall Vectra mounted the footpath and struck two women, aged 20, 21 and a 53-year-old man.

The victims were left lying on Market Street in the town as the car sped off.

A 20-year-old woman from nearby Collon was released from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on Sunday evening after being treated for minor injuries. The other two victims remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries including fractures and bruising.

The car was later found crashed and abandoned a short distance away.

Gardaí have identified the owner of the car and expect to make an arrest shortly, it is understood.

Investigators believe there were two occupants in the car at the time of the hit-and-and run who had recently been in a pub together.

They do not believe the car was stolen. But they are investigating if the driver was drunk at the time.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information or dash-cam footage to contact Ardee Garda station on 041-687 1134, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.