Gardaí examine sexual motive for murder of Ana Kriegel (14) in Dublin

Gardaí are exploring a sexual motive for the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel and believe DNA evidence will help to catch her killer.

The body of the Leixlip schoolgirl was found in a derelict farmhouse just outside Lucan, Co Dublin, at lunchtime on Thursday.

She had been dead for several days and gardaí believe was killed just after the last known sighting of her at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Despite an intensive search of the area, including the sprawling St Catherine’s Park that borders Lucan and Leixlip, initially no trace was found of her.

Local sources said Ana was not a child who would ignore texts or calls from her parents.

Because of that, when their repeated efforts to contact her over a hour period last Monday evening failed they went to the Garda.

Searching, involving local people, gardaí and the Civil Defence, got underway at lunchtime on Tuesday.

But it was not for another 48 hours that her remains were found in a derelict farmhouse just outside Lucan on the road to Clonee.

The farmyard, which is no longer in use, is less than 1km from St Catherine’s Park where Ana was last seen alive by two teenage friends.

Garda sources said Ana’s remains were unclothed but that her clothes were found in the house.

Ana Kriegel murder timeline

She had been beaten and had sustained fatal blunt force injuries. gardaí suspect some bloodied items, including pieces of wood, may have been used in the fatal attack.

The Garda investigation has also established Ana was sexually assaulted. As a result, they believe DNA samples gathered from the scene will help catch her killer.

Ana had been adopted from Russia aged 2 years and was brought up in Leixlip. Her mother, Geraldine, is Irish and her father, Patric, is French.

The family also kept a house in France and Ana would spend time there with her parents and brother.

The derelict farmhouse where the remains were found is still classified as a crime scene. And it will stay sealed off for some time.

Because forensic evidence is expected to be central in the Garda’s efforts to solve the case, the Garda Technical Bureau’s examination of that scene is exhaustive.

A number of items, including pieces of wood and other objects, have been taken from the house for examination.

And the investigation team has also spoken to a number of Ana’s friends in whose company Ana was around the time of the last confirmed sighting of her.

The school Ana attended is to open tomorrow so students and their parents can gather and come to terms with their grief.

Confey Community College, Leixlip, opened as usual today, with the school assuring parents via text messages their children were being “minded”.

“Parents, students are being minded in school today by their teachers,” the school message to all parents said today.

“Teachers have organised to be in school tomorrow from 11am to 1pm to support students this difficult time. We will open an area for parents as well.”

Fr Tony O Shaughnessy, Confey Parish Priest, said the tight knit community was in shock following.

“Talking to parishioners in my parish of Confey, there is a very definitely a palpable sense of shock, numbness and sadness in the heart of our community.

“People feel helpless in the face of this awful tragedy. The sense of loss is deep and inexplicable. We are keeping the family in our thoughts and our prayers.

“The feeling in the community is just one immense shock and horror at such an awful tragedy.”

Ana made her confirmation last year and Aaron made his in March of this year.

“People are generally shocked and in disbelief that this could happen; such a cruel and horrendous she experienced.

“I’ve been down to the family twice but they’ve been too traumatised to speak; the story is still infolding,” he said.