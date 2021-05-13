Gardaí examine phones as part of Howth Dart station investigation

Three teenagers arrested over an incident in Howth Junction Dart station last month which resulted in a young woman falling onto the tracts, have been released without charge.

The criminal investigation into the incident is continuing.

Gardaí investigating the violent disorder believe they know the identities of most of the young people who were on the scene at the time but they have appealed for anyone who was present to come forward for interview.

Two of the boys arrested on Thursday during early morning searches at their homes are aged 16 years, while the third boy is aged 13 years. They were taken to separate Garda stations in north Dublin and held through Thursday for questioning before being released without charge.

One of the 16-year-olds and the 13-year-old were released on Thursday afternoon while the other 16-year-old had his detention extended for a further short period, of up to six hours, and was released in the evening.

While there was a group of boys - of up to 10 - present at the time, the actions of three of them are the focus of the investigation.

CCTV footage recorded in and around Howth Junction Dart station on the night of the incident, on April 1st, has been reviewed by gardaí and has aided detectives in indentifying the teenagers they wanted to speak to.

On Thursday morning a large team of gardaí carried out coordinated searches at five homes in north Dublin during which the three boys were arrested.

Gardaí also seized a number of bikes they suspect were at the scene when the alleged violent disorder occurred as well as clothes and a number of mobile phones. An examination of the phones was expected to form a significant part of the inquiry as gardaí believe the details on them may confirm the identities of all of those present.

When CCTV footage of the incident emerged it provoked widespread public anger and intense focus in the media. The footage depicts a group of teenage boys, some of them on bikes, on the platform at Howth Junction at about 9pm on Thursday, April 1st, as a Dart was about to depart from the station.

A number of girls ran into the station and onto the platform to catch the train before it departed. However, as the girls ran past the teenage boys, one of the boys stretched his foot out into the air and appeared to kick, or attempted to kick, one of the girls in the face.

Another girl appeared to be spat at, in the face, by one of the boys before being hit with the wheel of one of the bikes. A third girl also appeared to be spat at in the face before the wheel of one of the bikes was pushed towards her. She then tripped and fell down the gap between the train and platform.

She was pulled up by a man in a hi-visibility vest, aided by her friends. There were no reports of serious injury but gardaí said the incident was traumatic for the victims and investigating gardaí were treating the incident very seriously.

Gardai said the searches carried out on Thursday morning were done under warrants issued under Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act.

The three boys were held for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Garda stations in Clontarf, Raheny and Coolock.

Gardaí are appealing to those who were present at the time of the incident or to anyone who can assist in this investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station 01 6664300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.