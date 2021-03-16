Gardaí discover suspected shebeen in Dun Laoghaire

Gardaí have discovered a suspected shebeen at a private premises in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Officers investigating breaches of Covd-19 liquor laws searched the property last Saturday after receiving reports of a gathering in Monkstown.

Beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment were seized by gardaí in a later search after they had obtained a warrant. A small quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized by gardaí­.

A number of people were found in the premises, and they will be given fixed penalty notices for allegedly breaching Covid-19 restrictions. One man in his 20s was arrested during raid for public order offences.He has since been released without charge, and he will be considered for a caution.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives,” the Garda said in a statement.