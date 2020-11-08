Gardaí continue to detain man over Phibsborough death
Man arrested on Friday after discovery of dead body in house in north Dublin
Gardaí at the scene of a residence on Auburn Street in Phibsborough, Dublin 7, on Friday evening after the body of a man was discovered on Friday afternoon. Photograph: Collins
Gardaí were continuing to detain a man in his 40s on Saturday night following the discovery of a body in Phibsborough, Dublin.
The body of the dead man, also in his 40s, was found at a house on Auburn street on Friday.
His remains were removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday by the Office of the State Pathologist. A preliminary report has since been furnished to investigating gardaí.
The Garda Technical Bureau were continuing to examine the scene on Saturday which remained sealed off.
Gardaí arrested a man on Friday over the death. He was detained at Mountjoy Garda station.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Mountjoy Garda station 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.