Gardaí concerned for Cork man (36) missing for almost a week

Gardaí have issued an appeal in an effort to find a 36-year-old Cork man who has not been seen in almost a week.

Andrew Willis is missing from his home in Coolmore, Carrigaline, Co Cork having been last seen in the Coolmore area in the early hours of Tuesday morning June 18th, 2019. He was officially reported missing on Thursday.

Gardaí said he is 6 foot tall, of athletic build with dark red hair and brown/green eyes. It is not know what he was wearing when last seen.

“Gardaí are concerned for Andrew and any persons with information on Andrew’s whereabouts should be report to Togher Garda Station on 021 - 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement.