Gardaí close net on black-market cigarette operation

More than 40 tonnes of tobacco and about 25 million cigarettes were seized on Thursday after gardaí closed down an illicit commercial cigarette factory in Jenkinstown, Co Meath.

Eleven men, all from eastern Europe and aged between their late 20s and late 50s, were arrested and brought to Dundalk Garda station on Thursday morning following a raid at the production plan in Co Meath. All men have been detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It is the first time a commercial illicit cigarette production plant has been discovered in the State.

Gardaí described the factory as a “sophisticated, self-contained operation” with machinery capable of producing 250,000 illicit cigarettes per hour and pre-processing, processing and packaging facilities. There were also living quarters at the site.

More than 40 tonnes of tobacco – pre-cursor components for the manufacture of cigarettes – and about 25 million cigarettes branded Mayfair were seized from the plant when Revenue officers, the Garda Armed Support Unit and additional gardaí struck just before 8am on Thursday.

The type of cigarettes that originated in the factory had previously been seized in Ireland and the UK. Had the finished cigarettes seized in Thursday’s raid reached the Irish market, the estimated loss to the exchequer would have been in the region of €12 million.

Benny Gilsenan, spokesman for Retailers Against Smuggling, said there was a growing market in Ireland for cheap illicit tobacco products. He warned against further raising the price of legal cigarettes.

“It is time for the Government to stop increasing excise and focus on the issue and give consideration to the impact the illicit trade is having on small retailers who are already struggling to maintain business and keep on current employees,” said Mr Gilsenan. “It is also striking that this illegal factory is producing branded packs at a time when retailers are receiving plain packs.”

Investigations into the illegal production of these cigarettes are ongoing nationally and overseas.