Gardaí charge man (30s) in connection to €50,000 cash and drugs seizure

Gardaí have charged a man (30s) who was arrested in connection with a seizure of cash and drugs worth over €50,000 in Cork city on Thursday.

As part of ongoing patrols targeting local drugs distribution networks, gardaí from Gurranabraher Garda station stopped and searched a car in the Fairhill area of Cork city on Thursday, discovering cannabis herb worth €5,000 and over €12,000 in cash.

A follow up search of an apartment in Passage West led to the discovery of an additional € 35,000 worth of cannabis.

On Saturday, gardaí said they had charged a man in connection with this seizure. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court on Saturday morning.