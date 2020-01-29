Gardaí carry out searches for remains of Keane Mulready-Woods

Gardaí are currently carrying out searches in the Oldbridge area of Co Meath as part of its investigation into the murder and dismemberment of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods earlier this month.

The 17-year-old was murdered and his body dismembered in what is believed to be connected to the ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Limbs discovered in a bag in Darndale in north Dublin were later confirmed as those of the missing boy. More remains were discovered in a stolen car found ablaze on a laneway near Croke Park in Dublin’s north inner city early.

DNA testing carried out on the remains confirmed they were those of the teenager, who was last seen at about 6pm in Drogheda on January 12th. Gardaí believe he was killed in the town on the same day.

However, some of the teenager’s remains have yet to be located. A Garda spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday: “Searches are currently underway at Oldbridge as part of ongoing investigations.”

Gardaí believe the gang that murdered and dismembered Keane’s was planning to dump parts of his body outside the Co Louth home of a senior criminal aligned to a rival gang in the Drogheda feud.