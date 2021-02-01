Gardaí can now fine cross-Border travellers under new Covid-19 rules

Gardaí now have the power to fine people travelling into the Republic from Northern Ireland in breach of Covid-19 travel rules.

People travelling to the airport for non-essential travel will now also be subject to a much greater fine than those travelling within the country.

However, there is confusion among Garda management about how the new fine system will be enforced.

A €100 fine can be sent to a person’s home addresses in Northern Ireland for breaching the travel restriction, as is the case with road traffic fines. But it is unclear what will happen if that person refuses to pay the fine.

It is understood enforcement of the new regulations is unlikely to take place until this has been worked out.

The changes come in the form of two statutory instruments signed by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly over the weekend and published on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, new figures show gardaí have handed out a record number of fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in the last seven days. In the last week well over 2,000 fines have been handed out, bringing the total number of fines to over 3,500 since they were first introduced three weeks ago.

Under the new statutory instruments signed by Mr Donnelly, people “not ordinarily resident in the State” are not allowed to travel within the State “without reasonable excuse”.

The previous version of the legislation did not include reference to those who live outside the State and was therefore interpreted as not being enforceable against them.

The main impact of the new regulation will be on cross-Border travel. To date, gardaí could only advise those travelling in the south to turn back if they did not have a reasonable excuse.

New category

A Garda source stressed that gardaí will not have the power to order someone to return across the Border, only to fine them for a breach of the regulations.

In a separate amendment published on Monday, Mr Donnelly imposed a new category of travel restriction aimed at Irish holiday makers. People found travelling to an airport or seaport for the purpose of onward travel without reasonable excuse will now face a fixed fine of €500.

It is understood these fines can be issued immediately. However the Garda system is still being upgraded, meaning offenders will only receive the fine in the post at a later date.

In excess of 2,100 fines have now been issued for travel without a reasonable excuse, gardaí said.

In addition, over the weekend gardaí broke up house parties with up to 30 people in attendance in Cos Dublin, Sligo, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Limerick, Cork and Tipperary. In excess of 150 fines were issued for either organising or attending a house party.

The fine for organising such a party is €500 and for attending €150.

Over the period Thursday, January 29th to Sunday, January 31st, gardaí issued over 280 fines at Dublin Airport to people for leaving the country for non-essential travel. The fine in each case was €100. Under the new amendment the penalty rises to €500 for future offenders.

Border TDs have said they are comfortable with the new cross-Border travel regulations and believe gardaí will handle any breaches of the new rules sensitively.

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said that there are only a small number of people breaking the travel restrictions around Border areas.

“What we sought was a seamless border so we do have that but we also have a public health emergency on the island. I’m from Inishowen and live on the Border and the vast majority of people, whether they are in Donegal and Derry, have adhered to public health advice.

“There is only a small minority on both sides who have not and it is only right that gardaí and the PSNI would have the power to enforce public health emergency regulations. I am comfortable with this,” he said.

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle said the new regulations would add to the argument for a joint Covid-19 strategy across the entire island. He also said there would have to be recognition of the fact that some people must cross the Border beyond their 5km limit in order to get to larger shops.

“I think the gardaí will handle this sensitively. I think an update on its operation will be important so that people are kept as up to date as possible on how it is working.”

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry said that the Government should “appeal to all including the corporate world to eliminate all travel at this time. If we can reduce Covid within the Republic to a manageable level it will permit a return to some sort of life within the 26 counties until optimum numbers have been inoculated. Without it we are faced with the ongoing misery of lockdown and serious erosion of all our mental health.”