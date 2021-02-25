Gardaí believe shooting of 17-year-old in Dublin was failed murder attempt

Gardaí believe the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Dublin’s south inner city on Wednesday night was a botched murder bid.

The teenager was getting into a taxi on Eugene St, Dublin 8, just before 11pm when a number of men approached him and opened fire in what gardaí believe was a pre-planned and targeted attack.

The victim has survived the shooting but there were grave concerns for his life after he was wounded several times, including in the neck.

While the motive for the attack remained unclear early on Thursday, gardaí were trying to establish if it was drug-related. The injured boy was undergoing treatment at St James Hospital.

A number of people who were in the area at the time, including the man driving the taxi, have been spoken to by gardaí as the investigation into the attempted murder was being ramped up early on Thursday.

The gun attack follows the unrelated shooting dead of Paddy Lyons on the Belclare estate in Ballymun, north Dublin, the weekend before last. There were concerns among Dublin gardaí that the gangland scene in the city was becoming more volatile again after a relatively calm period during the pandemic.

However, Garda sources said while the gun crime that often accompanies the drugs trade has been subdued since last summer, drug dealing has continued to boom during the pandemic.

Gardaí familiar with Wednesday night’s shooting stressed the inquiry was still in its early stages and a precise motive for the attack had not yet been established.

Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, confirmed Wednesday night’s shooting occurred at 10.55pm and that the teenage victim had been taken to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Eugene Street and Dublin 8 area last night between 10.30pm and 11.30pm to come forward,” the Garda said.

“Anyone who may have camera footage of the incident, including dash-cam and mobile phone footage, is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.”

The investigation was being conducted by gardaí at Kevin Street station where detectives were hopeful the boy would survive and be able to help the investigation.

The scene of the shooting was sealed off on Wednesday night with gardaí keeping it secure through the night ahead of a forensic examination on Thursday morning by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

