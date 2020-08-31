Gardaí believe man (26) may have been in headlock before his death in Kerry

Gardaí believe a 26-year-old man who died in Killarney at the weekend may have been placed in a headlock shortly before his death.

Darragh Sheehan from Doneraile in North Cork died in “unexplained circumstances” after being found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel on the Muckross Road at about 11.30pm on Saturday, gardaí say.

The results of a post-mortem carried out at University Hospital Kerry have not been released for “operational reasons” but it is understood one line of inquiry is Mr Sheehan’s death may be linked to an earlier altercation during which he was put in a headlock.

Gardaí in Killarney are interviewing staff, guests and security personnel at the popular Kerry hotel in an effort to determine Mr Sheehan’s final movements.

It is understood he had been staying at the hotel with another person and had been socialising there on Saturday night.

He was the second young Corkman to die in unexplained circumstances over the weekend. Colm Casey (28) was found unconscious at a house at Eagle Valley in Wilton, on the southside of Cork city, at around 1.10am on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital a short time later.

Sources say they believe Mr Casey may have died after engaging in “horseplay” with others at the house and being put in a headlock.

A criminal investigation is ongoing in relation to both deaths.

On Monday tributes were paid to Mr Sheehan, who was a graduate of IT Tralee where he studied Mechanical Engineering. He was engaged to be married.

In a statement Doneraile GAA said it was with “extreme sadness” that they reported the passing of Darragh Sheehan of Horseclose in the town to members of the club.

“Darragh played at all levels in the club ... he was a great team player and always played the game with great pride and gave 100 per cent.He was a player who always wore the club jersey with pride. He will be greatly missed by all in Doneraile Gaa.”

Fr Aiden Crowley from Doneraile said the family of Mr Sheehan were “heartbroken” at his sudden loss.

“We said prayers for them this morning and there will be prayers this evening. The funeral will be on Wednesday. They are heartbroken.”

Darragh is survived by his parents Tom and Hannah, his siblings Kevin and Fiona and his fiancée Karen.

Gardaí in Killarney are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Muckross Road area between 11pm and 11:45pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.