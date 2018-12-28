Gardaí believe Letterkenny assaults may be linked

Gardaí are appealing for information after two men were seriously assaulted in separate incidents in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, in the early hours of last Saturday.

Both assaults occurred in the vicinity of the Church Lane or Castle Street areas of Letterkenny between the hours of 3.30am and 5am on December 22nd.

Detectives believe the incidents may be linked and are investigating whether they might have been carried out by the same assailants.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s received “serious but non-life threatening injuries” and each was taken to hospital. One of the men suffered stab wounds.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Church Lane, Castle Street, College Road, St Eunan’s College or the entrance to Hawthorn Heights between the hours of 3.30am and 5am to contact them.

They are also seeking to speak to anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously or noticed anyone being assaulted or in distress at the above location, as well as any motorists with dash camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 00353-74-9167100, the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.