Gardaí believe Kilkenny woman may have been dead for some time

Gardaí believe a pensioner found dead in her home on Wednesday evening may have been dead at the property for some time before her remains were discovered.

The remains of the victim, who is in her 70s, were left at the crime scene overnight, at a house on Maudlin St in Kilkenny City, pending the arrival of a pathologist on Thursday morning.

Her body was due to be examined at the scene before being removed for a postmortem examination which gardaí believed would take place later on Thursday.

Garda sources said only when the postmortem was completed would the nature of the woman’s death become clear. While the death of the woman was being treated as “unexplained” in the first hours after the discovery of the body, a man has been arrested.

He has been taken into custody in Kilkenny. He is in his 20s, from Kilkenny and was known to the dead woman.

“Gardaí­ in Kilkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a woman in her 70s, whose body was discovered in a house in Kilkenny City,” the Garda said in a statement.

“The scene is currently preserved and the body of the woman remains at the scene. A male is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda station in relation to this incident.”