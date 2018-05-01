Gardaí believe body in Sligo is mother of three Natalia Karaczyn

Gardaí were expected to begin a murder investigation later today after the discovery of a woman’s body on waste ground in Co Sligo.

While the remains were yet to be formally identified they are believed to be those of missing woman Natalia Karaczyn.

A man has been arrested and was being questioned by Sligo gardaí this afternoon. He is the main suspect in the case and was known to Ms Karaczyn.

The 30-year-old married mother of three had been reported missing on Sunday. Gardaí had been searching for her since then.

The remains were discovered early today just hours after a man being questioned about Ms Karaczyn’s disappearance was released without charge.

That man remains a suspect and it is believed he provided information that resulted in the discovery of the body at Carns, Sligo.

The area was sealed off immediately after the body was discovered and the remains were still at the scene early today pending the arrival of a pathologist.

A preliminary examination of the body was set to take place before it’s removal for a full post mortem.

Garda sources said it was not until after the post mortem was completed that the body could be formally identified and the manner of the woman’s death would become clear.

However, gardaí believe the remains are those of Ms Karaczyn and that she was killed by a third party.

She left her home on Crozon Park, Sligo, on Saturday alone to meet up with friends for a night out. However, he sister tried to contact her on Sunday and when repeatedly calls to her mobile were not successful she grew worried and reported her concerns to the Garda.

From the outset gardaí were very concerned for her welfare. A number of people who were with her on Saturday night and into Sunday morning were spoken to.

The accounts of one of those people was contradicted by CCTV, leading to the arrest of the suspect yesterday.

He was questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and released without charge at about 5am on Tuesday

Shortly thereafter gardaí acting on information provided to them went to Carns and found the body of the woman believed to be Ms Karaczyn.

Gardaí believe she was killed at another location, most likely on the spur of the moment. They suspect her killer then panicked and took the body to the location where it was found. No effort had been made to bury the remains.

Early this afternoon a second arrest was made in the case. That man, a 32-year-old foreign national, has been detained in relation to the disappearance of Ms Karaczyn.

He is currently detained at Ballymote Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.