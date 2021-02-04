Gardaí begin enhanced stop and search regime in Dublin city

Gardaí have commenced an enhanced stop and search regime in Dublin’s north inner city in response to a spate of knife attacks and public order issues in the area in recent weeks.

Under the new policing tactics, which were commenced earlier this week, a team of Garda members has been charged with seeking out offensive weapons and taking them off the streets.

“An Garda Síochána in the north inner city have initiated a policing operation in response to a number of recent incidents in the area,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in reply to queries. However, it added the force could not comment on operational matters or individual cases.

The move comes in response to an especially violent period in the area, with at least six stabbings in the past fortnight.

In one incident last week, a doctor was injured in a stabbing at Seville Place in what appears to have been an attempt to steal his scooter.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on Tuesday met Garda Commissioner Drew Harris for talks about the violence and the Garda’s response.

Garda sources said the attacks did not appear to be linked. They were concerned about the attacks and said the situation needed to be closely monitored.

The results of the new Garda operation to find weapons being carried in the area would inform street policing in the north inner city, sources said.

Delivery workers

Separately, there are concerns about cycling delivery workers being attacked, something the workers themselves have been highlighting from more than a year. The food delivery company Deliveroo on Thursday met with Garda management about attacks.

Assaults and robberies directed at food delivery workers have increased significantly in several areas of Dublin, causing some workers to refuse to deliver to certain areas. Some workers have taken to using unbranded clothing and delivery bags.

The Garda has recently stepped up patrols in the northeast inner city area amid increasing tensions between youths and food delivery workers. Workers have criticised the company and gardaí for failing to address safety issues.

Deliveroo refused to make someone available for interview.

In a statement a spokeswoman said Deliveroo strongly condemned “all forms of attacks or violence against riders”.

“Having sought a meeting at the earliest opportunity, we welcomed a discussion with gardaí today to discuss our concerns about rider protection and safety. We have also been speaking with riders and relayed their views to the gardaí.

“Riders are carrying out a vital role in their communities and violence against them is completely unacceptable. The security and safety of riders is our absolute priority and we take every step to ensure they feel safe when on the road.”