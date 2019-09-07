Gardaí await postmortem results after Cork city house fatality

Gardaí say that their investigation into the death of a 55-year-old man in Cork will be determined by the results of a postmortem.

Investigating officers are treating the discovery of the man’s body at a rented house on Bandon Road on the city’s southside as suspicious.

The man was originally from Mayfield on Cork’s northside. It is understood he was found by his son at 11.45am today when he visited his father’s home. The son had been trying to phone him for several days and called to the house after failing to make contact.

Initially, it was thought there was nothing suspicious about the man’s death but when the emergency services turned his body over they found blood.

He was discovered in the living area of the single-storey house not far from the door but gardaí found no evidence of forced entry to the house.

Door-to-door inquiries

The scene has been cordoned off and Garda technical experts are at the scene. Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office. Investigating officers say that the course of their investigation will be determined by the postmortem findings in relation to the injuries he sustained.

Detectives have also begun door-to-door inquiries in the area to see if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious in the past few days.

Gardaí have begun tracing the man’s last movements and have established that he had not been seen in the area for several days

Investigating officers have also begun harvesting CCTV footage to try and trace when he last left the house and whether anyone called to the house near Denroches Cross.