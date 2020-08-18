Gardaí arrest two men in shop thefts investigation
Co Kildare house is searched as part of inquiry into robberies in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny
Gardaí have arrested two men after searching a Co Kildare house. File photograph: The Irish Times
Gardaí investigating thefts from shops by an organised crime gang have arrested two men.
The thefts took place in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in July and August of this year.
As part of their investigation, gardaí searched a property in Straffan, Co Kildare, on Monday.
“A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property. Two males, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested at the scene,” the Garda press office said in a statement.
“Both men are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.”