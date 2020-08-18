Gardaí arrest two men in shop thefts investigation

Gardaí investigating thefts from shops by an organised crime gang have arrested two men.

The thefts took place in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in July and August of this year.

As part of their investigation, gardaí searched a property in Straffan, Co Kildare, on Monday.

“A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property. Two males, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested at the scene,” the Garda press office said in a statement.

“Both men are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.”