Gardaí arrest teenager after major drugs seizure in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested a teenager for questioning following the discovery of almost €140,000 worth of drugs during a search of a house in Cork city on Thursday night.

Officers from the Gurranebraher District Drugs Unit searched a house at Ardcullen in Hollyhill on the city’s northside at about 8pm and found a variety of drugs and drug dealing paraphernalia at the property.

Gardaí seized €85,000 of cannabis herb, €35,000 of cocaine, €10,500 of cannabis resin and approximately €8,500 in cash while they also found a weighing scales and a quantity of zip-lock bags.

The search party, which also included a number of uniform officers from Gurranebraher, arrested a 18-year-old man and brought him to Gurranebraher Garda station for questioning.

The teenager was detained under drug trafficking legislation which allows garda detain suspects for up to seven days. Meanwhile the drugs have been sent to the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory in Dublin for analysis.

The discovery is the second substantial drugs seizure in Cork this week and follows the seizure of €75,000 worth of cannabis herb by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad in a separate, unrelated operation on January 5th.