Gardaí arrest man in relation to attempted murder of PSNI officer

A man wanted in connection with the attempted murder of an off duty police officer in Derry was arrested by gardaí and surrendered to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who has not been named, is also sought regarding the possession of explosives with intent to endanger life in relation to alleged offences at Eglinton in June, 2015, gardaí said.

He was taken into custody on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

“The extradition of this male today re-enforces the strong working relationship between An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in combating cross jurisdictional crime across the island of Ireland,” Det Supt Michael Mullen of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.

The man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court via video link on Wednesday.