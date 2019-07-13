Gardaí arrest man in Dublin on suspicion of being involved in organised crime

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in organised crime after a house was raided in north Dublin.

The arrest was made after the search of a house in Finglas on Friday evening by officers from the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, local detective and drugs units as well as uniformed gardaí.

During the search they seized cocaine and cannabis worth approximately €5,000 cash, weighing scales, packaging material along with a number of mobile phones, electronic devices and weapons.

Three other men, two aged in their late teens and one in his 20s, were also arrested following the search in connection with unrelated matters.

They were expected to appear before Dublin District Court on Saturday.