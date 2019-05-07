Gardaí arrest man as abducted teen rescued from boot of car

A man in his 20s has been arrested following the suspected “endangerment and abduction” of a 14-year-old in the Finglas area of Dublin on Monday evening, according to reports.

The teenager was rescued from the boot of a car after armed gardaí in the area pursued the vehicle, which was being driven erratically and was abandoned when it entered Kippure Park, in a cul-de-sac.

The incident happened at about 7.30pm. It is understood the teenager had been abducted from Hazelcroft Road in Finglas by four men.

According to reports, gardaí pursued the men, who abandoned the car and fled on foot, and one was apprehended. Gardaí then discovered the teenager locked in the boot of the car.

The man in his 20s is being detained at Finglas Garda station under section 4 of the 1984 Criminal Justice Act.