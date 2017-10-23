Gardaí arrest man after armed incidents in Tallaght

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with an armed spree in the Tallaght area of Dublin on Monday morning.

The arrest of the man in his 30s was carried out peacefully in Citywest and happened as gardaí carried out searches across the southwest of the city in an attempt to apprehend the suspect. He was taken to Tallaght Garda station, and it is not yet known if the stolen SUV has been recovered.

It comes after a suspect fled the scene of a violent attack in which a black Renault Kadjar SUV was stolen in the Watergate area of Tallaght just before 7am. The individual in question was said to be in possession of a firearm when the hijackings occurred.

Gardaí had put out a description of the man’s clothes and physical appearance, and warned members of the public not to approach him.

The violent spree began with what was thought to be a domestic dispute at a house in the Brookview estate in Tallaght at around 6.30am.

The man, who some witnesses claimed was armed with a “machine gun”-type weapon, proceeded to commandeer a car, which was later found crashed a short distance away in Russell Square. The man later took another car and proceeding to the scene of the final vehicle theft in Watergate near The Square.

There was a heavy presence of squad cars and Armed Support Unit SUVs around Tallaght throughout the early portion of the day as the Garda helicopter circled overhead.

The initial argument happened in a property located a short distance away from a primary school, and one local resident described hearing gunshots around the time of the incident.

Local schools were placed under Garda surveillance as a precaution while the man remained at large.

The suspect, said to be from Tallaght and known to gardaí, became agitated following a dispute with a woman with whom he was personally acquainted.

He then left that house and at some point armed himself with a firearm, and proceeded to hijack two other vehicles on the roads of the west Dublin suburb.

A witness on the scene described the incident in which the black Renault Kadjar was stolen from a house near The Square in Tallaght at about 6.50am.

According to the witness, the occupant of the house looked out their sliding glass doors and saw a man “with a machine gun” standing on the road.

The occupant went to get his phone while the suspect used the butt of his machine gun to break the glass of the sliding door and enter the house.

This man demanded the keys to the car and proceeded to assault the occupant who sustained a head injury in the attack before handing over the keys.

The suspect then fled the scene in the stolen car.

The victim was in his house with his family at the time and received medical attention at his house.

He described the suspect as a man in his 30s who he said was in a very agitated state.

Members of the public with any information on the incidents are asked to call Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or emergency numbers on 999 or 112.