Gardaí arrest four youths in connection with arson attack

Four youths have been arrested by gardaí investigating a suspicious fire at a house in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda last month.

The incident occurred at about 5.10am on July 3rd. One of the occupants of the house was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following the incident, while a second escaped unharmed.

Extensive damage was caused to the exterior and interior of the house. A technical examination was conducted at the scene and an incident room was established at Drogheda Garda Station following the incident.

A person described as wearing dark clothing was seen running from the area at the time.

Detectives appealed for anyone involved in milk deliveries or bin collections who may have been working in the area to come forward.

The four arrested youths, all male and in their teens, were arrested on Tuesday morning during a planned operation in Drogheda.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.