Gardaí arrest four over Jamie Tighe Ennis killing

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis last year have arrested three men and a teenager in the Dublin area.

Mr Ennis (24) of Timbermill Apartments, Artane, Dublin 5, was killed in a housing estate on Moateview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin 17, on October 28th, 2017.

Today, three men aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s and one male teenager were arrested as part of the murder investigation. They are being held in Coolock, Clontarf, Ballymun and Swords Garda stations.

They can be questioned for 24 hours before being released or charged.

Mr Ennis was shot in the head by a gunman who then fled the scene in a stolen Audi A3. The car was later found burned out about 10km away in Finglas.

An inquest earlier this year heard Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster had to use the deceased’s fingerprints to identify him.