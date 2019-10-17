Gardaí arrest 28 people as part of Operation Thor

Gardaí arrested 28 people in relation to investigations in the Kilkenny and Carlow areas on Wednesday.

The “day of action” came under Operation Thor, which is targeting prolific burglary gangs.

Among the charges against those arrested were offences relating to fraud, theft, assault, burglary, drugs, sexual crimes, and threats.

In a statement gardaí said they carried out a number of planned searches in a variety of locations.

These led to 22 arrests, while a further six were arrested on the execution of warrants.

Of the 22, one suspect remains in custody, 10 were charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date, two were charged and brought to court on Wednesday and three were charged and remanded in custody to prison.

Two were released without charge with files due to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. A number of cautions were also made.

The operation led to the detention of three vehicles and the recovery of a stolen bike, while €2,300 worth of fireworks were also seized.