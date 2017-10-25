Gardaí arrest 27 in Kilkenny in large-scale operation

Twenty-seven people have been arrested in a large-scale Garda operation targeting organised crime in Kilkenny.

Gardaí from the Kilkenny-Carlow Division searched several properties and seized two vehicles during the operation on Wednesday.

Garda sources say it is a significant blow against a criminal gang in the area which had been responsible for numerous burglaries and car thefts.

The suspects were arrested in the Thomastown area for theft, assault, fraud, burglary, drugs offences and on foot of outstanding warrants.

Ten premises were searched and gardaí set up 25 checkpoints in the area as part of the operation.

Ten people have been charged. They will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny District Courts in the coming weeks.

A Garda spokesman said the purpose of the operation was “to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity, apprehend criminals and to enhance community engagement.

“The operation included Garda checkpoints and Community Gardaí informing members of the public to increase awareness of protection of personal property and possessions.”

It took place under the banner of Operation Thor, which targets organised crime, and Operation Storm, which concentrates on interacting with the local community to prevent crime.