Gardaí arrest 16 people in ‘day of action’ against crime in Drogheda

Gardaí arrested 16 people as part of a “day of action” in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Thursday.

Thirty-two searches were conducted as part of Operation Stratus, which is investigating criminality in the Drogheda area.

Thirty searches were conducted at houses within the Drogheda Garda district and 14 people were arrested on foot of outstanding warrants. All fourteen have been brought before both the District and Circuit Courts on foot of these warrants.

A further two men, aged 19 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of the commission of criminal acts within the district in recent weeks. The 19-year-old man was charged and taken before Dundalk District Court, and the second man remains in custody at Drogheda Garda Station.

Two separate searches were conducted under The Misuse of Drugs Act.

Five vehicles were also seized as part of the operation by the Road Policing Unit attached to Drogheda Garda Station and 35 on-the-spot penalty notices for various roads traffic offences were also issued.

The Garda Press Office said the operation is ongoing and updates will follow.