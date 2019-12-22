Gardaí appealing for information following shooting incident in Galway

The gardaí in Ballinasloe, Co Galway are appealing for information following a shooting incident and criminal damage to a house in Brackernagh, Ballinasloe in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The home owner was sitting in the front room of the house when she heard two loud bangs at approximately 3 am, according to the Garda Press Office.

There was extensive damage to the porch doors and front door of the house, and damage to a van that was parked in the driveway. No-one was injured during the incident.

Investigating gardaí are anxious to speak to anybody who was in the vicinity of the Brackernagh between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday, or any taxi drivers or other motorists who passed through or near the location and who may have dash cam footage.