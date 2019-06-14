Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged racial abuse of family on train

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged incident of racial abuse on a train travelling from Belfast to Dublin.

An Indian tourist and his parents were treated to an hour-long tirade against them, by a man who was drinking from a can of beer, and who sat beside them on their journey, the man told RTÉ’s Liveline.

The tourist said the person had abused his family for their “skin colour, nationality and other things”.

It is alleged a man boarded the train at about 8.15pm at Dundalk and racially abused the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are asking that anyone with information in relation to this incident contact investigating gardaí at Dundalk Garda Station.

They are looking to contact anyone who may have mobile phone footage or a voice recording of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.