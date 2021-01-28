Gardaí appeal for witnesses following single-car collision in Tipperary

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a single-car collision in Co Tipperary and the subsequent appearance of two teenagers at a nearby hospital.

At about 10pm on Wednesday gardaí in Cahir received a report of a road traffic collision at Boolahallagh, Newcastle.

Gardaí say a grey Ford Focus had gone off the road. However when they attended the scene nobody was present.

Soon after they became aware that two males, aged in their late teens, had presented at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel with injuries consistent with a road traffic collision. One of the young men is believed to have serious injuries and was transferred to University Hospital Waterford, while the other is believed to have minor injuries. The road remained closed on Thursday with diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed to motorists travelling on the Newcastle to Cappoquin Road, particularly drivers with dash-cam footage, on Wednesday between 5pm and 10pm, to contact them on (052) 7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.