Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at two dwellings in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information following reports of shots being fired at two separate dwelling in Co Dublin.

Gardaí observed a number of apparent bullet holes in the front windows at the two separate properties in the Fonthill Cottages area in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at about 8.50pm on Friday morning. The dwellings were unoccupied during the incident and nobody was injured, the Garda said.

The scene was sealed off and a technical examination was carried out by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity at the time of the incident or to anyone who may have witnessed any vehicle (particularly a black Audi or a Silver Volkwagen Golf) to contact gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time to contact Lucan Garda station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.