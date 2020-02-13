Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at house in Longford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a shooting incident at a house in Longford.

The attack, in which a number of shots were fired at an address in Anally Gardens, Longford, is believed to be connected to an ongoing local feud.

It took place shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, February 12th.

Three people were present in the house at the time but no injuries were sustained, gardaí said.

Damage was caused to the front door of the house.

It is believed the person or persons responsible may have escaped in a vehicle.

A number of Garda units attended the incident and the scene was technically examined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any station.