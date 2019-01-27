Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at Dublin house

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after shots were fired at a house in Dublin on Saturday night.

Shortly before 10pm, a number of shots were fired at a property on St Attracta Road, Cabra.

None of the occupants of the house at the time of the shooting were injured, according to gardaí. Windows at the front of the property were damaged.

Armed Garda units attended the scene and searched the area. The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station (01- 6668600) or the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111.)