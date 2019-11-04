Gardaí appeal for witnesses after patrol car rammed in Co Meath

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a silver Lexus collided with a Garda patrol car in Enfield, Co Meath on Sunday afternoon.

Between three and four men driving a silver Lexus fled the Innwood Estate in Enfield, Co Meath at around 3.15pm on Sunday, November 3rd after hitting a parked vehicle and a garda car.

Gardaí were called to the scene after reports that a small group of men in a silver Lexus were acting suspiciously. Upon their arrival, the driver reversed the Lexus into a parked vehicle before colliding with the Garda patrol car. The vehicle then mounted the foot path and fled the scene at high speed in the direction of Rathmolyon. The Lexus lost its back bumper as it left the estate.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Sunday, November 3rd between 3pm-4pm in the Enfield area to get in touch. They have also appealed for information from road users with camera footage in the area and anyone who may have seen a silver Lexus with a missing back bumper after 3.15pm.

Anyone with information should contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9431222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.