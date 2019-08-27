Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man stabbed inside Limerick pub

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man was stabbed “a number of times” in a pub in Limerick city, last weekend.

The incident happened at Gerry Power’s public house on Upper William Street.

The pub was very busy at the time of the stabbing, and gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The stabbing occurred inside the premises around 3.20pm last Sunday afternoon, sources said.

The man, aged in his mid-20s, left the pub before he was found lying on the ground nearby.

It’s believed a man and a woman, who at the time were both walking along Upper William Street, helped the man and contacted emergency services.

A Garda spokeswoman said the man was taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Ber Leetch, Henry Street Garda Station, stated: “Last Sunday, the 25th of August at 3.20 in the afternoon, gardaí at Henry Street got a call to say that a man was lying on Upper William Street and that he was injured. Gardaí went to the scene and the ambulance was already there and they removed the man to hospital.

“Gardaí were informed that the man had been stabbed a number of times.

“William Street is a very busy place on a Sunday afternoon and gardaí are asking anybody who was around that area between 3.15pm and 3.45pm to contact them if they saw this assault of know anything about it."

The number for Henry Street Garda station is 061-212400, or the Garda confidential number is 1800-666111.