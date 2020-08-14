Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man dies at roadworks site

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man died as a result of a traffic collision at a roadworks site in Co Kerry on Tuesday.

Andrew Fleming, from Dunmore, Co Galway, was carrying out roadworks at around 1.15pm and was involved in an incident with a vehicle on the R551 at Sallowgen between Tarbet and Ballylongford.

Mr Fleming, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing to the occupants of a number of cars stopped at the roadworks site to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820.

A private funeral Mass for Mr Fleming will take place on Saturday in Dunmore, Co Galway.