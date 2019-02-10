Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Kerry assault

A man in his early 30s remained in a critical condition in hospital on Sunday night following what gardaí described as a “serious assault” in Killorglan, Co Kerry.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place near a fast-food outlet in the Square in the town at about 2.20am on Sunday morning.

It is understood that the man sustained serious head injuries. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where his condition was described as critical.

The scene at the square in Killorglan was preserved overnight and was forensically examined on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are asking anyone was in the Square in the early hours of Sunday morning, or anyone with information who can assist gardaí to contact them at Killarney Garda station on (064) 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They are also appealing to taxi drivers and other motorists who may have dash-cam footage or members of the public who may have footage of the incident or its aftermath on their phones.