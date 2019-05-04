Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fire damages house in Blanchardstown

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire to a house in Westway View, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, that occurred on Saturday morning at approximately 11.30am.

Two people were in the house at the time of the incident but managed to escape uninjured, gardaí said in a statement.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses in the Westway and Corduff areas who may have seen anything unusual between 11.15am and 11.45am this morning, or who may have seen four men who gardaí believe fled the scene on foot.

These men left Westway View towards the green area which leads to Sheephill Avenue. All four men were wearing dark clothing with hooded jumpers and tracksuit bottoms, gardaí said in a statement

Anyone with information or who can assist gardaí are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.